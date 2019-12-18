JCC Police looking for woman who passed $400 in counterfeit bills at Williamsburg outlets

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are asking for help identifying a woman they say passed four counterfeit $100 bills at the Williamsburg Premium Outlets.

Police say the woman passed the currency at Tommy Hilfiger Nov. 30.

They also believe the woman passed counterfeit money at the Norfolk Premium Outlets the day before, on Nov. 29.

Anyone who can identify this subject or know who may have been involved in these incidents, please contact Investigator Sten at 757-603-6044 or leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.