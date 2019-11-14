JCC Police looking for woman wanted on embezzlement, credit card charges

JAMES CITY COUNTY (WAVY) — The James City County Police Department is looking for a 39-year-old woman who is wanted on several money-related charges.

Olivia Norman, also known as Olivia Rubalcaba or Olivia Rubalcava, is wanted on three outstanding warrants for embezzlement, credit card fraud and felony credit card theft.

Norman is about 5 feet tall and 145 pounds.

Anyone with information that might help locate Norman should call the James City County Police Department at 757-253-1800 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.