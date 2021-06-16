JCC police asking for home surveillance video of people stealing from unlocked vehicles

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police are asking residents to send them any home surveillance videos that may have captured people entering and stealing from unlocked cars earlier this month.

Police said the incidents happened overnight from June 8-9 in Berkeley’s Green.

Multiple items were stolen, including currency and electronics, police said.

Anyone with home surveillance videos that may have captured suspicious activity is asked to email them to Investigator Leslie Sten at leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Anyone who has information on who may have been involved should contact Sten at 757-603-6044.

People can also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.