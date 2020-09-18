JCC Police ask for help identifying bank robbery suspect

Robbery at Atlantic Union Bank in James City County (Photo courtesy: James City County Police)

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are asking for help identifying a male walked into a bank, implied he had a gun and stole money.

Police say the robbery happened shortly after noon Thursday at Atlantic Union Bank located at 5125 John Tyler Highway.

The male walked in, told the teller he had a gun, but did not display one. He left the scene on foot with an “undisclosed” amount of cash.

There were no injuries.

Virginia State Police and Newport News Police K-9s assisted James City County Police in searching the area.

The male is described as a tall, thin, Black male wearing jeans, glasses and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

