JCC police arrest Richmond man in connection with September 2020 bank robbery

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County police have arrested a Richmond man in connection with a bank robbery in September 2020.

Police said James Washington, 58, was arrested by Richmond police Sept. 7 on a warrant obtained by James City County police back in March.

He is charged with armed robbery.

Officers were called to the Atlantic Union Bank at 5125 John Tyler Highway around 12:20 p.m. Sept. 17, 2020.

The man entered the bank and told the teller he had a gun. He demanded money, which he was given, then fled on foot.

There were no injuries.

Washington is currently being held at the Richmond City Jail.

Those with information should call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip using the P3 Tips app on their Apple or Android device or at www.p3Tips.com.

