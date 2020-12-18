JAMES CITY COUTNY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man who police say inappropriately touched and exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in 2019 will serve 14 years in prison.
Tyrus Robertson, 50, was given a 63 year sentence with 49 years suspended on Thursday, after pleading guilty to several charges, including aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old and taking indecent liberties with a child.
Robertson was arrested in August 2019 after the incident off of Centerville Road, police said. The victim knew Robertson beforehand.
Latest News
- Blog: Chilly Temps Into The Weekend. Some Rain On Sunday.
- Holiday lights 2020: Chesapeake man’s synchronized lights display keeps getting bigger each year
- Norfolk police handing out gift cards, ice cream to kids at Boys and Girls Clubs
- 1 in 5 prisoners in the US has had coronavirus, 1,700 have died
- JCC man who touched, exposed himself to 7-year-old child will serve 14 years