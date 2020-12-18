JCC man who touched, exposed himself to 7-year-old child will serve 14 years

JAMES CITY COUTNY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man who police say inappropriately touched and exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl in 2019 will serve 14 years in prison.

Tyrus Robertson, 50, was given a 63 year sentence with 49 years suspended on Thursday, after pleading guilty to several charges, including aggravated sexual battery of a victim under 13 years old and taking indecent liberties with a child.

Robertson was arrested in August 2019 after the incident off of Centerville Road, police said. The victim knew Robertson beforehand.