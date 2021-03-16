JCC man pleads no contest in connection to 2020 crash that left 18-year-old dead

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A judge will sentence a James City County man in June in connection to a deadly crash in 2020.

Rafael Osmon pleaded no contest on Monday to involuntary manslaughter and not reporting an accident with injury.

The judge set aside several other counts, including aggravated involuntary manslaughter.

Last October, Osmon was charged in connection to the deadly crash on Marclay Road, which killed Osmon’s passenger, 18-year-old Christopher Lee King. Osmon and two other passengers weren’t injured, police said.

King was not wearing a seat belt at the time.