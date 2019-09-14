James City police need help locating a wanted man

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mug Shot Tiante Sanchez Woodley. Courtesy of James City County.

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – Police in James City County are on the lookout for a man wanted for the distribution of drugs.

A federal arrest warrant has been issued for 36-year-old Tiante Sanchez Woodley. Police say he is wanted for his role in the distribution of cocaine for an incident that occurred in James City.

Woodley is 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 316 pounds. He is bald with a heavy beard and has a prosthetic left leg.

If you have any information on Woodley’s whereabouts please call 757-566-0112 or text/email tips@jamescitycountyva.gov

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

***EXPERTS***

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories