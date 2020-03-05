James City County Police looking for male who tried to pass counterfeit $50

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police in James City County are working to identify a male they believe tried to pass counterfeit $50 at a local Food Lion.

Police say the male attempted to pass the fake money at the Food Lion, 5601 Richmond Road, around 11:50 a.m. Feb. 5.

Police believe he could be the same person who has been passing other counterfeit bills in the area.

Police released a surveillance image of the person, who appears to be at a store register.

Anyone who may be able to identify the man should contact Investigator Leslie Sten at 757-603-6044 or leslie.sten@jamescitycountyva.gov, or call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Tips can also be submitted online at p3tips.com. Callers to the Crime Line and P3 Tips users may remain anonymous, do not have to testify in court and may be eligible for a reward up to $1,000 if the information provided leads to an arrest.

