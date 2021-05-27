James City County Police looking for help identifying, locating larceny suspects

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are looking for help identifying two male suspects in connection with larceny that occurred Thursday in the White Hall and Michelle’s Point neighborhoods.

According to their Facebook post, between 2:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., the two male suspects stole multiple items from unlocked vehicles. Three firearms were stolen.





The suspects may have been in a small, red SUV.

If you are able to identify these suspects, have additional information about these incidents, or have home security video camera systems, including but not limited to Ring doorbell cameras, that may have captured these incidents, please contact Investigator Logan English at 757-603-6033 or logan.english@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Tipsters may also call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit tips online at p3tips.com.