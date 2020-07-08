James City County man requested sexual acts from 16-year-old girl through Facebook, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A James City County man was arrested after authorities say he sent unsolicited messages to a 16-year-old girl, requesting photos and sexual acts.

The James City County Police Department says Michael Stephen Smith, 61, sent the messages through Facebook Messenger on or about June 6. Police say he offered the girl money for the sexual acts, and Smith is known to the family of the victim.

Police say warrants were obtained and Smith was arrested and charged with two counts of use of communications systems to facilitate offenses involving children.

Smith was taken to Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

