James City Co. Police investigating after items stolen from unlocked cars

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Police in James City County are working to find the person(s) who stole items from several unlocked vehicles last weekend.

In a public notice, police say they were called to look into a series of larcenies in the Powhatan Crossing, Brandon Woods and the residential area of New Town.

They believe the incidents happened between May 23 and May 25.

Police say if you saw anything suspicious, know who may have been involved or have home security video camera systems, including doorbell cameras, that may have captured suspicious person(s) or vehicle(s) during this time, please contact Investigator Josh Ernst at 757-259-5148 or josh.ernst@jamescitycountyva.gov.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.