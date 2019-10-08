James City Co. man wanted on felony child abuse charges

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are looking for a man wanted on several felony charges, including child abuse.

Kavonti Enrique Davis, 23, is wanted for two counts of child abuse, throwing a missile/object at a vehicle and destruction of property, all felonies. He’s also wanted for misdemeanor petit larceny, JCC Police said in a release.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, and his last know address is DeLafayette Place in Williamsburg. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.