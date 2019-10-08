James City Co. man wanted on felony child abuse charges

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — James City County Police are looking for a man wanted on several felony charges, including child abuse.

Kavonti Enrique Davis, 23, is wanted for two counts of child abuse, throwing a missile/object at a vehicle and destruction of property, all felonies. He’s also wanted for misdemeanor petit larceny, JCC Police said in a release.

He’s described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds, and his last know address is DeLafayette Place in Williamsburg. Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10

Trending stories