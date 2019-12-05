Iowa woman sentenced for role in trafficking heroin, fentanyl to Virginia Beach

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — An Iowa woman has pleaded guilty for her role in trafficking heroin and fentanyl into Virginia.

Latosha Prather, 36, of Des Moines, Iowa, pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute fentanyl and heroin, one count of interstate travel in aid of racketeering and one count of distribution of heroin.

Prather served as an out-of-state heroin and fentanyl supplier for convicted Hampton Roads regional supplier Michelle Best, the U.S. Department of Justice wrote in a news release.

“In September 2017, Prather sold two kilograms of a substance containing a mixture of heroin and fentanyl for $125,000 to Best from Prather’s home-based day care service in Des Moines,” the release said.

Investigators traced about $100,000 from Best to Prather.

Prather traveled from Des Moines to Virginia Beach in January 2018 to meet Best in a Walmart parking lot and deliver a kilogram of heroin and fentanyl for a $49,000 payment.

“In March 2018, a Virginia SWAT team working in concert with the DEA executed a search warrant on Best’s Croatan home, and recovered nearly $42,000 in cash, approximately 352 grams of heroin laced with fentanyl, significant quantities of other narcotics, a commercial money counter, and a number of firearms,” the release said.

Prather faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum penalty of life in prison when sentenced on March 17, 2020.