NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators have identified a few different makes and models of vehicles that could be the type of vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News July 10.
Police believe the vehicle that hit a man and left him dead across from Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News is a dark gray or black vehicle of one of the following makes and models:
- 2001–04 Buick Century or Regal
- 2001–04 Pontiac Grand Prix
- 2003–05 GMC Sierra
- 2003–05 Chevy Silverado
The vehicle may have front passenger side damage.
Police say they responded at 7 a.m. after a passerby spotted someone on the side of the road. They arrived to find the man dead near a bicycle in the 500 block of westbound J. Clyde, which was shut down for the investigation.
Although officers responded to the scene after 7 a.m., investigators are trying to figure out exactly when the crash happened.
Latest Posts:
- No mask, no entry: Virginia ABC now requiring face coverings inside stores
- Man shot on Settlers Landing Road in Hampton Friday
- Protesters march at Virginia Beach Oceanfront; heavy police presence
- Investigators identify possible types of cars involved in fatal hit-and-run in Newport News
- CAA, W&M suspend Fall football