Investigators identify possible types of cars involved in fatal hit-and-run in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Investigators have identified a few different makes and models of vehicles that could be the type of vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run on J. Clyde Morris Boulevard in Newport News July 10.

Police believe the vehicle that hit a man and left him dead across from Riverside Regional Medical Center in Newport News is a dark gray or black vehicle of one of the following makes and models:

2001–04 Buick Century or Regal

2001–04 Pontiac Grand Prix

2003–05 GMC Sierra

2003–05 Chevy Silverado

The vehicle may have front passenger side damage.

Police say they responded at 7 a.m. after a passerby spotted someone on the side of the road. They arrived to find the man dead near a bicycle in the 500 block of westbound J. Clyde, which was shut down for the investigation.

Although officers responded to the scene after 7 a.m., investigators are trying to figure out exactly when the crash happened.

