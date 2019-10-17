Inmate’s confession shown in Pasquotank deadly prison escape trial, closing arguments set for Monday

MANTEO, N.C. (WAVY) — On Thursday, Mikel Brady’s murder trial focused on an hour-and-a-half interrogation with investigators shortly after the alleged escape attempt at Pasquotank Correctional Institute.

“The justice system is supposed to be fair around the world in my opinion,” Brady said to SBI agent Paul Munson in the interrogation, in which he confessed to plotting and taking part in the incident.

Brady told Munson he was mad at the justice system. He wasn’t happy with being sentenced to 60 years behind bars for shooting at a state trooper.

That’s why he was at Pasquotank Correctional. He was also unhappy with how he was treated by prison corrections officers.

“They just don’t care about us,” Brady added.

Brady was at the prison since January 2014 and worked in the warehouse.

“Inmates do everything and we get stepped on over and over and over,” he said.

Brady said he and the other three inmates had been planning months before October 12, 2017. He said they would talk about their plans as they worked out in the yard.

“I guess in some ways we were bouncing ideas off of each other,” Brady added.

Throughout the interview Brady rambled, at one point breaking down as he told investigators what they were planning.

“Originally I guess I was the first one to mention escaping,” he said.

Brady talked about killing corrections officers. He told Munson that one of them was really nice to him. He said he was able to use his employment in the warehouse to gather supplies needed to carry out the escape attempt.

Brady went on to say that he lit the fire and used a radio taken from one of the fallen COs to call it in. It was meant to be a diversion.

The inmates were caught outside the prison walls. “It wasn’t supposed to happen like that,” Brady added.

In a quick turn of events, the defense rested its case on Thursday afternoon. The trial is expected to pick back up on Monday with jury instructions and closing arguments.

Brady is facing the death penalty.