WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) – Two inmates at the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail (VPRJ) are facing additional charges related to a drug conspiracy.

Earlier this year, VPRJ investigators gathered information about a conspiracy to deliver drugs to the jail.

Coordinating with the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force, investigators executed two warrants on Thursday, June 2. Inmates John Mark Bellamy, Jr. and Paul Stephen Trites were charged with one count each of conspiracy to deliver drugs / synthetic to prisoner.

Bellamy is currently serving time for a probation violation of grand larceny in Poquoson and petit larceny in Chesapeake. He was scheduled to complete his sentence this August.

Trites has been at VPRJ since October related to obtaining money under false pretense, petit larceny and a drug charge. He has upcoming hearings scheduled in James City County and York County on the charges.

As for the new warrants, both men will be arraigned on Friday, June 3 in James City County General District Court.

“I am thankful for the hard work and quick coordination of this investigation between VPRJ Investigators and members of the Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force. We will continue to work closely with our law enforcement partners in our unceasing efforts to prevent illicit drugs and other contraband from being introduced

into the jail,” said Colonel Roy Witham, Superintendent of the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

Additional arrests are expected in this case, he said.