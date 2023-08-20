NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A man was found with fatal gunshot wounds after the Newport News Police Department responded to reports of shots fired on Sunday.

Officers found a male outside with gunshot wounds in the 600 block of 34th Street around 9:36 p.m. Despite being rushed to the hospital, he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s age and identity have not been released at this time. No suspect information has been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.