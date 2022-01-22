Homeless man arrested in Hampton puppy theft; 3 dogs are still missing

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – A 50-year-old homeless man has been arrested in connection with the theft of six Husky puppies from a Hampton business.

Rodney Jackson has been charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny, grand larceny with intent to sell and 6 counts of animal larceny.

Hampton Police say he’s the man caught on video breaking into the Critter Cleaners on West Mercury Boulevard early Friday morning.

In addition to the arrest, police also confirmed that some of the puppies were recovered.

10 On Your Side spoke with the owner of the dogs who said three of the puppies have been found and reunited with their mother. Kevin Kramer shared video of Saturday’s reunion. “Thank you all. This is our dog and this breaks our heart for her not to have her puppies. We don’t care about the damage to the shop. We don’t care about the money. We care about our dog,” said Kramer. He said the puppies are doing really well.

Critter Cleaners owner and breeder Bandi Murdock said the man broke into the business around 1:30 a.m. Friday and she believe he was in there for several hours. He watched TV and took a shower. In addition to taking the puppies, police say he also stole cash.

Photo provided by Critter Cleaners

A photo of the husky puppies and their mother. The six puppies were reported stolen from Critter Cleaners in Hampton on Jan. 21, 2022. (Photo courtesy of Libby Howard)

The remaining puppies need their mom. If you have any information about where they may be, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-888-LOCK-U-UP, downloading the P3 tips app to a mobile device, or visiting www.P3tips.com and submitting a tip.