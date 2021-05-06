Hmapton woman pleads guilty to injuring 63-year-old woman to the ground while trying to flee with stolen 7-Eleven merchandise

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton woman who pushed a 63-year-old woman to the ground while attempting to run away with stolen 7-Eleven merchandise has pleaded guilty in the case.

Markena Stephenson, pleaded guilty Thursday to petit larceny, unlawful wounding and assault and battery in the Newport News Circuit Court. A robbery charge was amended to petit larceny.

She was sentenced to seven years with all but one year suspended.

Police were sent to the 7-Eleven on the 2600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 11 a.m. Dec. 26, 2019.

They arrived to find a 63-year-old woman bleeding from her face.

The woman told police she was walking out of the store to talk to her friend, the manager of the 7-Eleven, when the manager herself began chasing the suspect, later identified as Stephenson, out of the store.

The manager chased Stephenson because she was concealing items inside a bag without paying for them, police said. When the manager attempted to confront Stephenson, police say Stephenson ran to the front of the business and pushed the 63-year-old woman to the ground in the process of fleeing.

Police said Stephenson also pushed the manager and knocked her to the ground in the middle of 27th Street. The manager still chased Stephenson, who dropped some stolen candy on the ground.