NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A 15-year-old bicyclist was struck by a hit-and-run driver Tuesday morning in Norfolk.

Police say it happened shortly before 8 a.m. in the 1400 block of Gabriel Drive, in the River Oaks neighborhood north of Military Circle.

The 15-year-old was was taken to the hospital for a non life-threatening leg injury.

There’s no suspect information, but police said it was reported as a sedan. The incident is under investigation.