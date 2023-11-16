HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man, who police say has “a history of exposing himself at local businesses” in High Point, has been arrested once again.

Noree L. Staton, 20, was charged after witnesses say he was masturbating “near a mother and her young children” in a High Point Chick-fil-A around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday. He allegedly ran from the restaurant, and officers chased him across the street and took him into custody.

In this most recent arrest, Staton has been charged with indecent liberties with children and resist, delay and obstruct an officer.

The alleged crime happened days after Staton was released from custody on bond on Nov. 8.

On Wednesday, Judge Angela Fox set his bond at $500,000 secured and said if he is able to post bond, he does not go on the premises of any Chick-Fil-A or have any contact with the victim.

“Sir. I am going to find that you are a threat to the community,” Fox said.

His mother was at the first appearance for his new charges.

When the judge asked if there was anything she would like to say she said, “There’s not much she can say,” and that she’s been trying to do everything she can.

“Mom is also seeking to become his legal guardian because of mental deficits, but he was found competent. So we’re in a limbo status of what should be our next step. She’s got a guardianship hearing downstairs with our clerk on Dec. 4 or 5. So we’re kind of in a limbo status of what should be done going forward because got kind of competing interests on competency versus mental deficits,” Attorney Marcus Jackson said.

Prior to the judge finding Staton a threat to the community, the prosecution noted that two judges prior to her also found him as a threat to the community.

Noree L. Staton appears in court on July 17, 2023. (WGHP)

Previous arrests

May 1

Staton was arrested for sexual battery after a woman said she was groped from behind in Harris Teeter. He received a $250 bond.

May 24

Staton was charged with secret peeping after a victim reported him peering over a Food Lion bathroom stall at her. He received a $1,000 bond. He bonded out 12 hours later.

July 5

Staton was arrested on an outstanding warrant for trespassing and charged with resisting arrest. The warrant was related to Staton trespassing at a Harris Teeter he had been banned from.

On the same day, he was charged with four counts of indecent exposure after reports that he had exposed himself at DeBeen Espresso. He was already in custody from the previous arrests and was given a $40,000 secured bond.

Staton appeared in court on July 6, and a judge set his bond to $25,000 secured. He bonded out on July 9.

July 16

While out on bond, Stanton was arrested for indecent exposure again. The magistrate set the bond at $50,000 secured, and the judge raised that amount to $75,000.

July 19

Staton was charged with stalking in connection to an incident that allegedly occurred on May 24 at the Hartley Drive Family YMCA when management said he harassed two underage girls in the bathroom. He was served the paperwork while in jail and was given a $1,500 bond for the new charge.

Sept. 27

He was arrested for trespassing at Westchester Baptist Church. The church had banned him on Sept. 19, and he had returned to the property the next day, according to police. Bond was set at $500 secured.

Sept. 28

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Elmhurst Avenue and Staton “failed to follow officers’ commands” at the scene, so he was arrested for resisting an officer and given a $500 secured bond.

Staton is banned from: