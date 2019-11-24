Hertford Co. Sheriff’s Department: Man dead, woman injured in Ahoskie shooting

AHOSKIE, N.C. (WAVY) – An investigation is underway after authorities say two people were shot Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of Newsome Grove Road in Ahoskie, NC.

According to Hertford Couty Sheriff Dexter Hayes, an adult male identified as 65-year-old Kent Stewart Sessoms was pronounced dead after being transported to two local hospitals.

A female victim was also shot during the incident. The Sheriff’s department says her injuries appear to be non life-threatening.

The Hertford Couty Sheriff ‘s office has identified 72-year-old Reginald Dwight James as a suspect.

They said James was the ex-husband of the female victim and ex-brother in law to Kent Sessoms.

James has been taken into custody and is being held without bond.

The investigation remains ongoing the initial charges for James will be one count of first-degree murder, and one count of first degree attempted murder.

