Henrico teenager shot as he slept early Monday morning

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico teenager was shot while he laid in bed early Monday morning, according to a family member.

The victim’s grandmother spoke with 8News and said the teen was shot around 3 a.m. The bullet reportedly came in through the side of their home and hit the teen in the shoulder. The grandmother said she thought her grandchildren were joking until she saw blood.

“I told them to go back to their room because they always like to play jokes on me. And then when he turned around, he had blood coming out of his left shoulder. I said ‘oh my god.’ I had a nervous attack, a panic attack,” she said.

Henrico Police said they responded to the home in the 1700 block of Fawcett Lane for reports of a shooting at 3:21 a.m. They confirmed that one person was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Officer Kenny Lucord told 8News, in an email, that the investigation is ongoing and that no other information is available.

The grandmother said the teenager has been discharged from the hospital. The victim is reportedly staying at an undisclosed location for his safety.

The bullet hole can be seen on the side of the house. (Photo: 8News reporter Tyler Thrasher)

The bullet hole can be seen on the side of the house. (Photo: 8News reporter Tyler Thrasher)

The grandmother said the gunman also went to the house next door and shot inside another bedroom with a sleeping child. No one was injured.

Henrico Police did confirm this, saying that a home on the 6400 block of Varina station was struck ad added to the same shooting call. They did not mention any injuries but said its looking like a result of the same event.

“Only thing I care about is they find the person who hurt my baby. Because he’s like my son. I have had him since he was six years old. He’s like my son,” the grandmother said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.