Henrico County police officer charged with assault, credit card theft and abduction

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities in James City County have charged a Henrico County police officer following reports of domestic assault, credit card theft and abduction.

Robert Luke Swift, 24, a resident of Toano and a Henrico County police officer, is facing charges of domestic assault, felony credit card theft and two counts of felony abduction, James City County police said.

Police say they were contacted on June 2 regarding two incidents involving Swift. According to that person, the incidents occurred at a Toano residence as well as a vehicle while driving on May 27 and June 1. One of the incidents resulted in a cut inside the victim’s mouth.

Swift is currently in the Virginia Peninsula Regional Jail.

“Our sworn personnel are held to a higher caliber, and we recognize the severity of the allegations,” said Henrico County Chief of Police Eric English. “We will monitor this case through our justice system to conclusion.”

The case is currently under investigation.

