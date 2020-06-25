Hate crime charges filed against self-proclaimed KKK leader accused of driving into protesters in Richmond

Henrico’s top prosecutor said Monday that her office could file hate crime charges against Harry Rogers, a Hanover man accused of revving his car’s engine before driving through a crowd of protesters on Lakeside Avenue the day before.

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – A Hanover man accused of revving his car’s engine before driving into a crowd of protesters in Richmond was denied bond this morning and additional charges were filed in his case.

Harry Rogers was arrested on June 7 after witnesses say he drove into a group of protestors on Lakeside Avenue in Richmond’s north side neighborhood. The 36-year-old told Henrico officers at the time that he is the “highest ranking member of the KKK.” 8News found Rogers’ social media pages filled with Confederate ideology, but those pages have since been deactivated.

Henrico’s Commonwealth’s Attorney today filed additional charges against Rogers including:

Four counts of assault with hate crimes (as permitted by Virginia Code 18.2-57 A)

Two counts of felonious attempted malicious wounding

One count of felony hit and run

“After further in-depth investigation, where we spoke with over two dozen witnesses and several victims, I determined that additional charges were warranted,” stated Shannon Taylor, Commonwealth’s Attorney, in a press release. “… We are augmenting the original charges which were one count of assault and battery, one count of attempted malicious wounding, and one count of felony vandalism of property.”

Related: Norfolk police charge driver of red truck that sped toward protesters in Virginia Beach last month

This is a breaking news update, check back for updates.