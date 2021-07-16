Hatchet attack on VCU’s Monroe Park campus under investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A victim was struck in the leg with a hatchet in broad daylight Thursday on Virginia Commonwealth University’s Monroe Park campus, according to a university alert.

Richmond Police responded to a report of an aggravated assault around 4:06 p.m. on the 600 block of N. Harrison Street. That’s near the Stuart C. Siegel Center and W. Broad Street parking deck.

The university said the victim was “struck in the leg with a hatchet” by an unidentified male, resulting in injury. The incident reportedly took place between 2 and 3 p.m.

The victim was unable to remember any identifiable features of their attacker or the direction in which they traveled after the attack.

Richmond Police are leading the investigation and have increased their presence in the area after the attack. VCU Police are encouraging anyone on campus to avoid distractions like earbuds when walking, avoid confrontation and carry pepper spray or an emergency whistle for extra security.

Anyone with information is asked to call (804) 828-1196. For non-emergency tips call Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.