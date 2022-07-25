HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Julia Tomlin, who pleaded guilty to the murder of her 2-year-old son Noah, is expected to be sentenced on Monday.

The Hampton woman faces up to 55 years in prison.

She pleaded guilty back in December to charges of second-degree murder, child abuse and neglect and concealment of a body. She entered the plea as charged, and it wasn’t a plea agreement.

Police found Noah’s body at the Hampton Steam Plant back in July 2019 after a week of searching.

Hampton Commonwealth’s Attorney Anton Bell said the child was tortured, based on the autopsy results.

Bell says there was a pattern of child abuse by Tomlin, and the system failed Noah. Tomlin was convicted of child neglect in the past after placing her 1-year-old daughter on a hot stove.

“All I can say is she should have never had custody over that child,” Bell said.

