Hampton woman assaulted, stabbed in Newport News

Crime

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – Newport News police responded to a stabbing Wednesday evening at 23rd Street and Chestnut Avenue.

When first responders arrived, the victim, a 25-year-old woman from Hampton, was still at the scene. According to Newport News police, she had lacerations to the right side of her head and back.

The victim told police she was assaulted by five women, and that one of them cut her.

The woman went to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.

The incident is still under investigation.

