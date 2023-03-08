HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – After a Hampton Roads native was shot and killed in Las Vegas, her family is asking the community for help.

Dyamond Hamilton’s family is trying to raise money to transport her body back home for her funeral.

Better known as 90 Splitz, she had just moved out to Vegas last year to pursue her love of music.

She was a rapper and her career was really taking off. Her mom, Monique Hamilton, said she had just signed with MTV to do a reality show with Ray J, but sadly, she won’t be able to do that anymore.

Dyamond went to Lake Taylor High School in Norfolk and played basketball all her life.

“She had a big heart,” her mom said. “I just cant believe someone would do her like that.”

Las Vegas Metro Police Department said Dyamond was found shot to death in her apartment West of the Strip around 2 last Thursday morning.

They say her roommate, 28-year-old Virgil Mack, has been charged in her death.

A witness told officers the two got into a fight before the shooting and Dyamond asked Mack to leave.

“Instead of just packing up and just leaving, he just decided he wanted her dead, and I just don’t understand at all,” Monique Hamilton said. “He shot at her 22 times, put 17 bullets into my baby and she was only 110 pounds.”

Her mom said Dyamond was supposed to fly home to Norfolk to see her on March 3, the day after she died.

She wishes she could hug her daughter once again.

“He robbed me of all of that with my child,” Monique Hamilton said. “I’ll never probably get the answer why, but I just want to know why it had to be so brutal.”

Monique Hamilton said even though she can’t hold her daughter, she’s glad she can still hear her voice and watch her doing what she loved most through her music videos.

“That helps a lot that whenever I just want to see her I can,” she said.

She is still trying to raise money to get Dyamond’s body back home. She said Vegas has a victim’s fund, but it could take months to get her back to Norfolk.

She said the money raised through this GoFundMe will help them get her back in time for her funeral next week.