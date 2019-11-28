Hampton Police seek two men in connection with armed robbery at Come & Go

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for public assistance finding two suspects involved in a robbery at a Come & Go convenience store Tuesday.

Police responded to a robbery at the store around 6:15 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Kecoughtan Road, the division wrote in a news release.

Police say two men entered the business, displayed guns and demanded money. They received an undisclosed amount of money and fled the store on foot.

The first suspect is described as a black male between the ages of 18 and 25. He wore a black jacket, black pants and black and white shoes.

The second suspect is also a black male in the same age range. He was wearing a red, white and black jacket; blue jeans; and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.