HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division is seeking the public’s assistance with identifying a suspect in connection to a robbery at a convenience store.
Around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, public safety received a call in reference to a robbery at the Shreeji Food Mart on the 3800 block of Shell Road.
Police say the suspect walked into the store, pulled out a gun and demanded cash. After taking the money, the suspect took off on foot.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black ski mask with yellow packing tape on it, a green jacket, black pants, black shoes and a white sock on his hand.
Anyone with information that will assist police is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be sent anonymously at p3tips.com.