HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – The Hampton Police Department responded to a robbery at a Rosie’s located in the 1900 block of Power Plant Parkway on Monday afternoon.

According to authorities, on Dec. 11 at approximately 12:57 p.m., Hampton Communications received a call about a robbery and physical assault.

Police say that the victim, while walking to his car, was approached by the suspects. The suspects then demanded money and physically assaulted the victim.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken from the victim, and the suspects fled on foot.

Hampton police say that there is currently no suspect description or pictures of the incident at this time.