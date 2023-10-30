HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a suspect in connection with a maiming.

On October 28 around 10:30 a.m., police received a call about a stabbing on the 100 block of Michigan Drive.

Police say a 24 year-old Hampton man, was visiting a friend when he was approached by the suspect who pulled out a knife and stabbed him. After stabbing the man, police say the suspect took off on foot.

Khamari Dontrell Hunter, a 23-year-old Newport News man, is wanted in connection to this incident. He currently has active warrants on file for one count of Maiming.

Police believe the victim and the suspect know one another.

Anyone who has information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.