Hampton Police searching for man wanted in connection with double homicide on Apple Avenue

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police have identified a man wanted in connection with a triple shooting on Apple Avenue that resulted in two deaths Thursday night.

Police are searching for 35-year-old Torrey Whitlow of Hampton as the person allegedly involved in the shooting on Sept. 24.

Just after 5:40 p.m., police received a call in reference to a shooting in the 200 block of Apple Avenue. When officers arrived on the scene, they found two adult men and one adult woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the men and the woman were pronounced deceased on the scene. Police later identified them as 25-year-old Maurice Bailey and 50-year-old Lois Bailey, respectively, from Hampton.

The third victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say Whitlow currently has warrants for two counts of murder, three counts of use of firearm in commission of a felony, one count of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of discharging a firearm in public, and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Hampton Police at 757-727-6111.