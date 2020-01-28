Hampton Police searching for bandana-wearing robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Local police are searching for the person responsible for an overnight robbery of a 7-Eleven.

Officials tell WAVY News they responded to the first block of Beach Rd. at 12:37 a.m. after receiving reports of the incident.

Police say their investigation revealed a person had shown a knife and demanded money. After receiving an unknown amount of money, they got into a light-colored sedan and left the scene.

According to reports, the vehicle was last seen heading towards Silver Isles Boulevard.

Police added that no one was injured during the robbery.

At the time of the robbery, investigators say the suspect was wearing a black bandana over his face and green, grey gloves on his hands.

He is described by police as a short, white male weighing about 250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip online.

