HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a robbery suspect.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday morning, police responded to a call about a robbery at the 7-Eleven on the 2700 block of Mercury Boulevard.

Courtesy of the Hampton Police Division

Investigators say the suspect walked into the business and demanded money. After taking the cash, the man took off down Tallwood Drive on a bicycle.

The suspect was dressed in dark clothes with a white t-shirt across his face.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the suspect is urged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Tips can also be submitted at P3Tips.com.