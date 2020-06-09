Hampton Police: Man dead following shooting on Webster Street

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say one man is dead following a shooting Tuesday evening.
Police posted on Twitter around 6:55 p.m. saying they were investigating a shooting in the 200 block of Webster Street.
They were called to the scene around 6:15 p.m. One man was found to be deceased.
Mercury Boulevard at Webster Street is closed to all traffic.
