Hampton Police make arrest in drive-by shooting incident on Berkshire Terrace

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting last month.

Police announced on Friday that they arrested Travon Bland and charged him with one count of aggravated maiming, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

The charges are related to a drive-by shooting that happened in the middle of the afternoon on August 23 in the 800 block of Berkshire Terrace. Another 20-year-old man was outside a home when he was hit by gunfire from a passing vehicle. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Bland remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

