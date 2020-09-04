Hampton Police make arrest in drive-by shooting incident on Berkshire Terrace

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Travon Bland (Photo courtesy: Hampton Police Division)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – Hampton Police have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with a shooting last month.

Police announced on Friday that they arrested Travon Bland and charged him with one count of aggravated maiming, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, shooting from a vehicle, shooting into an occupied dwelling, reckless handling of a firearm and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

The charges are related to a drive-by shooting that happened in the middle of the afternoon on August 23 in the 800 block of Berkshire Terrace. Another 20-year-old man was outside a home when he was hit by gunfire from a passing vehicle. The victim’s injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

Bland remains in custody at the Hampton City Jail.

Latest Posts

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10