Hampton Police are on the scene of a shooting in the first block of County Street Sunday evening and said one man has died. (Photo: Hampton Police)

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Hampton Police Division has made two arrests in connection to a homicide that happened Jan. 15, 2023 on County Street.

On Monday, Sept. 18, Amauri Powell, 18, was arrested in Newport News in connection to the shooting death of 19-year-old Joshua Scriven.

Powell has been charged with one count each of 2nd degree murder, use of firearm in commission of a felony, discharging a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm under 18.

Amauri Powell Malicah Forbes

In August, police arrested 22-year-old Malicah Forbes in Newport News in connection to Scriven’s death and charged him with with one count each of 2nd degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of a Felony, discharging a firearm in a public place and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police said Scriven was walking in a parking lot when he was struck by a bullet. Before officers arrived, the victim was taken to a local fire station. He was then taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.