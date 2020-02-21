Hampton Police looking for man in connection with Walgreens robbery

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police have identified a suspect in a Walgreens robbery that happened Jan. 6.
Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Victor Collin Sims Jr., who they believe robbed the store.
There are warrants on file for Sims for charges of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and wearing a mask in public.
Police say officers responded to the Walgreens in the 3300 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 11 a.m. Jan. 6.
Initial investigations revealed a suspect reportedly went inside the Walgreens, brandished a gun, and demanded prescription medication. After getting an undisclosed amount of medication, the suspect fled on foot.
Reports described the suspect as a black man wearing a brown “afro” style wig, a black jacket, and a surgical mask.
Latest Posts:
- WAVY Archive: 1982 Yearly Vehicle Inspections Legislation
- WAVY Archive: 1982 Winter Weather Traffic Commute
- WAVY Archive: 1982 Reagan Economic Program Local and State Reaction
- Elementary school raises money to get janitor a car
- WAVY Archive: 1982 Medical Outpatient Surgery