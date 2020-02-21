Live Now
Hampton Police looking for man in connection with Walgreens robbery

Victor Collin Sims Jr., 26, of Hampton.

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police have identified a suspect in a Walgreens robbery that happened Jan. 6.

Authorities are looking for 26-year-old Victor Collin Sims Jr., who they believe robbed the store.

There are warrants on file for Sims for charges of robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and wearing a mask in public.

Police say officers responded to the Walgreens in the 3300 block of West Mercury Boulevard around 11 a.m. Jan. 6.

Initial investigations revealed a suspect reportedly went inside the Walgreens, brandished a gun, and demanded prescription medication. After getting an undisclosed amount of medication, the suspect fled on foot.

Reports described the suspect as a black man wearing a brown “afro” style wig, a black jacket, and a surgical mask.

