Hampton Police looking for help identifying overnight robbery suspects

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are looking for help identifying two men involved in late-night armed robbery on Tuesday. The two men entered the EZ Mart convenience store located in the 100 block of Libby Street brandishing firearms and demanding money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled the scene.

Both suspects are described as slim-build black males, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing all black and black masks. There are, however, no photos of the suspects available at this time.

If you recognize this man or know anything about either of these incidents, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

