Hampton Police looking for help identifying Mercury Blvd shooting suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are looking for help identifying a suspect in connection with a shooting that occurred Saturday evening in the 900 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police say the suspect shot at a 23-year-old male while he was driving. He was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no clear motive or information on the suspect at this time.

If you recognize the suspect or know anything about this incident, please contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app.

If a Crime Line tip results in an arrest, the caller may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1000.00.

