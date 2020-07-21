Hampton Police investigating homicide after injured male dropped off at hospital

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say they are investigating a homicide after a male was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot injuries.

A police spokesperson said there is just one victim. The male who was dropped off died later at the hospital.

Officers say they located a crime scene in the 800 block of Lemaster Avenue.

The call reporting the incident came in just after 8 p.m.

