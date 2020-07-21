Hampton Police investigating homicide after injured male dropped off at hospital

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police say they are investigating a homicide after a male was dropped off at a hospital with gunshot injuries.

A police spokesperson said there is just one victim. The male who was dropped off died later at the hospital.

Officers say they located a crime scene in the 800 block of Lemaster Avenue.

The call reporting the incident came in just after 8 p.m.

Stay with WAVY.com for updates.

The Hampton Police Division is investigating a homicide after a male was dropped off at a local hospital with gunshot injuries. Officers located a crime scene in the 800 block of Lemaster Avenue. Call received at 8:03 p.m. Nothing further at this time. pic.twitter.com/QtNugN7IW4 — Hampton VA Police (@HamptonVAPolice) July 21, 2020

Latest Posts: