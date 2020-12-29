Hampton Police investigate death near Hampton Roads Center Parkway

HAMPTON. Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is underway in Hampton.
Hampton Police say they received the call around 12:31 a.m. in the area of Hampton Roads Center Parkway and the I-64 on-ramp.
A male was pronounced deceased on scene. Police have closed eastbound traffic while crews investigate.
Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.
