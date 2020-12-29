Hampton Police investigate death near Hampton Roads Center Parkway

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

HAMPTON. Va. (WAVY) — A death investigation is underway in Hampton.

Hampton Police say they received the call around 12:31 a.m. in the area of Hampton Roads Center Parkway and the I-64 on-ramp.

A male was pronounced deceased on scene. Police have closed eastbound traffic while crews investigate.

Stay tuned to WAVY.com for updates.

Latest News

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

WAVY Twitter Widget

***Don’t Miss Module Removal CSS***

WAVY Facebook

WAVY TV 10