Hampton Police ask public to help ID robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who robbed a Shell gas station Wednesday.

Hampton Police said the robbery occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a Shell station in the 3300 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

The person entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money, the person fled the store on foot.

The suspect is described as a black male who wore a black ski mask, dark blue zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information that could help police should contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.