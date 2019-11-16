Hampton Police ask for public assistance in identifying robbery suspect

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in a 7-Eleven robbery.

Police say the robbery was reported at 12:11 a.m. Friday morning at the 7-Eleven in the 300 block of East Mercury Boulevard.

A man entered the business, displayed a firearm and demanded money, Hampton Police wrote in a news release.

He received an undisclosed amount of currency then fled the scene on foot.

Police describe the man as a black male between the ages of 20 and 30 years old. He weighs about 140 pounds and wore a black ski mask, dark blue zip-up sweatshirt, black pants and white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.