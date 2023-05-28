HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Hampton police received a call about a shooting near East Pembroke Avenue and First Street around 5:30 Sunday evening.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the man and the suspect got into an argument that led to the suspect shooting the man. Police believe the victim and the suspect knew one another.

The suspect took off before police arrived, and the victim was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be non life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information that will assist police is encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP. Tipsters can also send an anonymous tip by visiting our secure tip form at P3Tips.com.