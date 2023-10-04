NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man pleaded guilty to being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm on Wednesday.

Court documents show records of the 911 calls made Feb. 7, 2022. Callers reported a man firing shots from a silver vehicle. Around 15 minutes later, Iziaha Tisdale was seen in a silver vehicle in the area where the shooting occurred.

Witnesses identified Tisdale’s vehicle, but when officers tried to stop him, he took off on foot.

As he was running, Tisdale tossed a loaded gun that officers quickly recovered.

The 25-year-old man plead guilty to prohibited possession of a firearm and is scheduled to be sentenced on March 1, 2024.

Tisdale was previously convicted of attempted unlawful wounding and maliciously shooting at a car in connection with the February shooting.

He faces a maximum penalty of 15 years in prison.