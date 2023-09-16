JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A Hampton man is in custody on drug-related in Williamsburg.

On Thursday, Sept. 14, James City County Tri-Rivers Drug Task Force Agents arrested 40-year-old Miquel Holmes during a drug operation at the Wawa in Lightfoot, just before 6 p.m.

Holmes faces three charges connected to the manufacture, sale and possession of a controlled substance, officials say.

Agents seized approximately 30 grams of heroin, 15 grams of crack cocaine and approximately 132 grams of powder cocaine from Holmes’ vehicle, officials say.

According to officials, the street value of the seized drugs is over $15,000.